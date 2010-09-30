CableCardSet-Tops Top 22.75 Million: NCTA

The 10 biggest U.S. cable operators have deployed more than 22.75

million leased set-top boxes with CableCards since the Federal

Communications Commission's integrated set-top ban went into effect in

July 2007 -- a rule the cable industry claims has cost more than $1

billion to no discernable effect.

Meanwhile, those same cable

operators have deployed approximately 531,000 CableCards for use in

retail devices such as TiVo DVRs, according to figures supplied by the

National Cable & Telecommunications Association to the FCC Thursday.

The

FCC -- which has acknowledged the CableCard regime hasn't achieved the

aim of fostering a retail set-top market -- has proposed "fixes" to

CableCard rules and tentatively added the issue to its Oct. 14 meeting agenda.

The

agency has proposed adding new requirements on MSOs with respect to

CableCards, including: "more transparent" billing for CableCards; a

simplified installation processes; CableCards that can tune multiple

streams; and a streamlined CableCard device-certification process.

