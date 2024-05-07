Cable TV Pioneers Adds 21 Inductees in New Class

By R. Thomas Umstead
published

New members to be inducted in September at 58th banquet in Atlanta

Cable TV Pioneers logo
(Image credit: Cable Tv Pioneers)

The Cable TV Pioneers will welcome 21 new members as part of its 58th annual banquet this September in Atlanta.

The 2024 Cable TV Pioneers Class class reflects an accomplished group of content and service providers, CEO’s sales execs, operators and other industry leaders, according to the organization. Among the executives set to be feted during the banquet, which will take place September 23 at the Omni Hotel in Atlanta, are A&E Networks  executive VP and head of global FAST channels Mark Garner and Comcast executive VP and general counsel Lynn Charytan. 

“Each year we have the privilege to announce a new class of outstanding men and women whose industry and community accomplishments keep our business evolving and growing,” Cable Pioneers chair Yvette Kanouff said in a statement. 

Also: Meet the 2023 Class of Cable TV Pioneers

Pioneers vice chairman Jim Gleason added: “Our 58th Induction will be the pinnacle of acknowledging the epic contributions of these inductees, while honoring the pioneering spirit of the past innovators. This is a terrific addition to the Cable Tv Pioneers.” 

The 2024 class of Cable TV Pioneers is as follows:

Amy Blair, Liberty Global

Bruce McClelland, Ribbon Communications

Charles Cheevers, Vantiva

Dan Whalen, ATX Networks

David Del Beccaro, Music Choice

Elad Nafshi, Comcast

George Taylor, Lightspeed Construction Group

Heather McCallion, Breezeline

Jim O'Brien, Jones Intercable (retired)

Jan Ariesen, Technitix

Jennifer Yohe, Altice USA

John Higgins, Jr., Charter

Julie Laulis, Cable One

Justin Colwell, Charter

Lynn Charytan, Comcast

Mark Garner, A&E Networks

Bob Gaydos, Comcast

Rori Peters, TV One (retired)

Steve Raymond, Charter

Todd Gorder, Comcast

Weidong Mao, Comcast 

 

R. Thomas Umstead
R. Thomas Umstead

R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.