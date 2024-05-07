Cable TV Pioneers Adds 21 Inductees in New Class
New members to be inducted in September at 58th banquet in Atlanta
The Cable TV Pioneers will welcome 21 new members as part of its 58th annual banquet this September in Atlanta.
The 2024 Cable TV Pioneers Class class reflects an accomplished group of content and service providers, CEO’s sales execs, operators and other industry leaders, according to the organization. Among the executives set to be feted during the banquet, which will take place September 23 at the Omni Hotel in Atlanta, are A&E Networks executive VP and head of global FAST channels Mark Garner and Comcast executive VP and general counsel Lynn Charytan.
“Each year we have the privilege to announce a new class of outstanding men and women whose industry and community accomplishments keep our business evolving and growing,” Cable Pioneers chair Yvette Kanouff said in a statement.
Pioneers vice chairman Jim Gleason added: “Our 58th Induction will be the pinnacle of acknowledging the epic contributions of these inductees, while honoring the pioneering spirit of the past innovators. This is a terrific addition to the Cable Tv Pioneers.”
The 2024 class of Cable TV Pioneers is as follows:
Amy Blair, Liberty Global
Bruce McClelland, Ribbon Communications
Charles Cheevers, Vantiva
Dan Whalen, ATX Networks
David Del Beccaro, Music Choice
Elad Nafshi, Comcast
George Taylor, Lightspeed Construction Group
Heather McCallion, Breezeline
Jim O'Brien, Jones Intercable (retired)
Jan Ariesen, Technitix
Jennifer Yohe, Altice USA
John Higgins, Jr., Charter
Julie Laulis, Cable One
Justin Colwell, Charter
Lynn Charytan, Comcast
Mark Garner, A&E Networks
Bob Gaydos, Comcast
Rori Peters, TV One (retired)
Steve Raymond, Charter
Todd Gorder, Comcast
Weidong Mao, Comcast
