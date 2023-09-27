A+E Names Mark Garner Head of Global FAST Channels

A+E Networks said it has named Mark Garner to the new role of executive VP, head of global FAST Channels, effective immediately.

A+E, known for cable networks including A&E, History and Lifetime, launched its first free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel, History Shorts, in 2018. It now has 20 free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels in the lifestyle, competition, true crime and movie genres.

“As FAST continues to be a critical area for growth around the world, we are thrilled to announce the expansion of Mark’s role at A+E Networks,” Steven MacDonald, president, global licensing & international at A+E, said. “Under his leadership, A+E was an early entrant to the space, helping to monetize our vast library of owned and original content across an emerging fleet of digital and streaming platforms. With Mark at the helm, we will continue to build on our pioneering global position in FAST.”

Garner, who has been with A+E for 23 years, most recently served as executive VP, global content partnerships and business development.

In his new post, Garner will concentrate his efforts on accelerating the growth of A+E’s FAST business internationally while continuing to build U.S. reach and performance.

Before joining A+E, Garner worked as an executive at several startup ventures including a satellite broadcast network based in Johannesburg, South Africa. He also held posts at MTV Networks and AT&T.