Cable Tees Up Another TV Everywhere Tilt

CTAM confirmed that a group of MVPDs and programmers are preparing to launch another marketing campaign aimed at amping up awareness and usage of multiscreen TV Everywhere services.

As first reported by Reuters, Comcast, NBCUniversal, Cox Communications, Mediacom Communications, A+E Networks, Turner, HBO and Univision are among those that will participate in the campaign, set to run from July 26 to Aug. 8.

The new campaign is coming online as cable operators continue to use TVE as a weapon against increasingly popular over-the-top video services while also trying to ensure that live and on-demand content is made available on smartphones, tablets and other new, IP-connected platforms that are resonating with consumers.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.