Cable-Tec Expo: Harmonic Virtualizes the CCAP

Keying on a major trend that will impact the future of the cable access network, Harmonic has introduced CableOS, a virtualized, software-based version of the Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP).

Harmonic is entering the vCCAP game as cable operators start to consider a shift away from centralized, monolithic CCAPs, which combine the functions of the cable modem termination system and edge QAM, and eye more distributed, scalable architectures that can be controlled and manipulated by software in tandem with commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) hardware.

Harmonic said CableOS runs on COTS Intel servers installed in headends, hubs or data centers, and that MSOs can add servers as they need to tack on additional capacity.

Going with a virtualized approach could also help Harmonic gain more traction in a CCAP sector that is dominated today by Arris, Cisco Systems and Casa Systems, which are also working on vCCAP products. Harmonic will also be looking to fend off others that are aggressively pursuing this market, including Huawei and Nokia, which recently acquired a virtual CCAP-focused startup called Gainspeed.

