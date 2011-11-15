Cable-Tec Expo: Cable CTOs: Only the Paranoid Survive

Atlanta -- Cable operators are experimenting with new products and services -- remaining paranoid about competitive threats -- while they also see tremendous growth opportunities ahead in commercial services, top technology executives from several leading MSOs said on a panel.

Comcast chief technology officer Tony Werner said the MSO is "investing in and building out, for the lack of a better term, the digital ecosystem." By the end of 2012, Comcast will be carrying virtually no more analog signals in its systems nationwide.

In moving to adopt new technologies, such as HTML5-based interfaces and delivering content from "the cloud," Comcast sees an opportunity to provide video to customers where they want it. The need to regularly refresh products "in days and weeks, not months and years," is driven by a dose of paranoia about competing services, Werner said.

