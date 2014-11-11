Cable Stocks Settle Down

Cable stocks seemed to settle down Tuesday after a frenetic trading day on Monday, leading some to believe that the panic surrounding President Obama’s Monday call for stricter telecom regulation may be subsiding.

Shares of the top cable operators were split – Comcast and Charter Communications were up slightly while others like Cablevision Systems, Time Warner Cable and Liberty Broadband were down, although the declines were less dramatic (1% to 2%) than the previous day.

The President in a Monday video message said that he would prefer the Federal Communications Commission adopt a Title II reclassification of broadband companies, a move that cable and telco TV operators shave said would grind investment and innovation in the broadband infrastructure to a halt.

