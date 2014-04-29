Cable Show: Envivio In 10K Live Cable Channel Deployment

Video processing and delivery software provider Envivio announced at the Cable show that its Envivio Muse encoding software now powers more than 10,000 live linear cable TV channels in a fully virtualized software environment.

The deployment at an unnamed tier one provider over the last 12 months handles nearly 33,000 live adaptive bitrate (ABR) streams delivered to millions of subscribers for multi-screen video services.

Envivio describes the deployment as “the first and largest of its kind in the industry.” It was launched over the past 12 months using VMWare virtualization and Envivio video processing solutions.

“This industry-first deployment with one of the largest operators in the world is indicative of the quality and feature set of Envivio software and the promise of virtualization and the cloud to further improve the video architecture,” said Julien Signès, Envivio’s president and CEO in a statement. “Video service providers can easily deploy Envivio software solutions in a virtualized private or public cloud environment, reducing operational costs while also simplifying upgrades and service expansion.”

Envivio’s cloud software approach is designed to support both VMWare and OpenStack cloud software and to provide greater flexibility and elasticity. By simply deploying virtual images and running a configuration script, operators can deploy multiple headends much more quickly than a traditional hardware-based environment where the launch of video services requires significant cabling, staging and testing, Envivio believes. The cloud deployment also allows operators to reduce the costs of managing various applications, including video, email and web portals.

More than 300 content and service providers around the globe have selected Envivio to power their multi-screen and pay TV services. Envivio will be showing its end-to-end cloud services, as well as latest generation Ultra HD 4K encoding at The Cable Show.