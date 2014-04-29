The Cable Show 2014: Technicolor Demos High Frame Rate 4K STB

During The Cable Show in Los Angeles, Technicolor is showing off what the company is billing as the "world's first 'high-frame-rate'" UltraHD settop box.

The demonstration builds on the company's display of the first 4K settop box last year. The UltraHD box will show 4K video at 60 frames per second for both cable and satellite networks during the convention from April 29 to May 1 in Los Angeles.

“Technicolor once again leads the market in offering the innovative technologies for the home that will enable the next leap in consumer viewing experiences,” said Michel Rahier, president of connected home at the vendor, “With the introduction of the industry’s first 4K/UHD unit last year, and today the first high-frame-rate 4K Set Top Box, Technicolor is connecting the next immersive viewing experience to the home, with the fidelity, quality and range of experience consumers demand.”