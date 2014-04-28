The Cable Show 2014: Rovi Cuddles With The Cloud

Hitching itself to the power of the cloud, Rovi has launched a new HTML-based “connected” guides and underlying services platform that can run on smart TVs, the Web, and iOS- and Android-powered tablets and smartphones.

Evolution Digital and Entone, the first CE partners for the new platform, plan to develop custom versions of Rovi guides for use on their respective subscriber-facing products. Entone said it will tap it for its home server platform, while Evolution Digital intends to leverage it for simple high-definition Digital Transport Adapters as well as hybrid QAM/IP gateways/media hubs.

Rovi claims that its cloud-based approach will help operators transition the experience to IP without having to forklift their existing systems.

