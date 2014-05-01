The Cable Show 2014: Poor Marketing, Low Awareness Hinder TVE

Los Angeles – While lackluster marketing efforts and poor consumer awareness have slowed the adoption of TV Everywhere, a panel of top programmers at the 2014 Cable Show said new efforts around major events like the World Cup and efforts to make the TVE experience more consistent across distribution platforms could give the service the boost it sorely needs.

TV Everywhere, or the ability for cable customers to watch select shows on any device at any time, has been touted as the industry’s answer to the over-the-top threat. But problems around authentication, a limited number of networks participating in the service because of rights issues and the difficulty for some consumers to access the service have hindered its acceptance. At the Cable Show Opening General Session Tuesday, Turner Broadcast Systems CEO John Martin called for programmers and distributors to work together to improve the customer experience.

That theme continued to dominate on Wednesday, with top programming executives committing the bulk of a panel session moderated by Los Angeles Times staff writer Meg James called “Finding the Screens: Television Networks and the New Video Landscape,” to the TV Everywhere issue.

