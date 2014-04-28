The Cable Show 2014: NAGRA to Demo OpenTV 5

During The Cable Show in Los Angeles, NAGRA will be showing a number of features of its HTML5 connectware technology OpenTV 5 that are designed to help operators provide rich experiences on multiple devices with advanced user interfaces, VOD, PVR, home networking and over-the-top content.

“OpenTV 5 defines a new category of solution that goes far beyond the basic features needed to deliver the television services of tomorrow,” said Tom Wirth, senior VP and general manager for the Americas for NAGRA, the digital TV division of the Kudelski Group. “It was built to help service providers ready their platform for the future by supporting the latest generation of set-top boxes and gateways and includes one of the richest pre-integrated feature sets available on the market today that leverage the latest in cloud-based and HTML5 technologies to accelerate deployment of advanced and connected TV experiences. It is also designed for fast deployments by avoiding the large amounts of previously required custom integration.”

During the show, NAGRA will be showing features from the latest commercial deployment of OpenTV 5 at StarHub, Singapore’s leading pay-TV cable service provider. These features include VOD, PVR, and HTML-based applications.

The company will also be highlighting OpenTV 5’s advanced gateway capabilities with an implementation of the NAGRA HomEdge gateway, which make it possible to deliver broadcast content to any IP-enabled device within the home.

The gateway also has advanced PVR features that allow users to record and playback content on any device.