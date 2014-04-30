The Cable Show 2014: Comcast Going Big With Wi-Fi

Using a mix of quasi-public hotspots deployed in outdoor locations, businesses and on customer-side DOCSIS gateways, Comcast said its Wi-Fi network will span 8 million hotspots by the end of the year.

Comcast, which announced it had surpassed the 1 million mark earlier this month, said it will be boosting that number throughout the year by deploying hotspots in several markets, including Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Hartford, Houston, Indianapolis, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Portland, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington D.C.

Usage is also on the rise. Comcast said nearly 200 million out-of-home sessions have been initiated on its Wi-Fi network so far this year, a 700% increase versus the same period last year.

