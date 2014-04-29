The Cable Show 2014: Aurora ‘UniPHY’ Blends Cable And PON

Aurora Networks has unveiled UniPHY, a convergence platform that, it claims, supports both fiber-based PON and coax-based access technologies.

Aurora, acquired last year by U.K.-based set-top maker Pace plc, said UniPHY is integral to its Unified PON portfolio, which aims to help operators migrate to a PON-based architecture, including 10G-EPON. The platform is also outfitted with AurOS, a CableLabs-qualified software system that allows cable operators to use DOCSIS-style provisioning in EPON deployments.

Aurora is one of a growing group of vendors that have developed gear based on the CableLabs DOCSIS Provisioning of EPON (DPoE) specifications. Some MSOs are using EPON to deliver business-class services. Of recent note, Bright House will use EPON to deliver a 1-Gbps residential service in a new housing development in the Tampa area.

