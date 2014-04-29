The Cable Show 2014: AT&T AdWorks Boosts Efficiency, Engagement

As operators pay increased attention to interactive advertising opportunities and technologies during this year’s Cable Show, AT&T AdWorks has released results for an advanced TV campaign for a major automotive company.

The campaign used AT&T AdWorks TV Blueprint—the company’s TV audience targeting product—in combination with interactive in-commercial overlays and an interactive TV channel (iChannel).

Top line results from the effort show that the campaign drove a 33% more efficient target CPM and nearly doubled traffic to the company’s iChannel.

“Our advanced TV advertising solutions, including audience targeting through TV Blueprint and iTV offerings such as dedicated branded iChannels and in-commercial overlays, provides a new level of audience engagement, brand awareness and lead generation in television advertising,” said Mike Welch, president, AT&T AdWorks in a statement. “As our auto campaign demonstrated, AT&T AdWorks’ advanced TV solutions are successful in increasing opportunities and cost efficiencies for advertisers.”

AT&T AdWorks used TV Blueprint to match a major auto company’s specific targeting variables with aggregate and anonymous viewership insights from more than 15 million AT&T U-verse set-top boxes.

Overall, about 28% of AT&T U-verse TV households matched the company’s target criteria.

Using TV Blueprint’s predictive model, AT&T AdWorks then delivered a targeted media plan focused on the networks, days and day parts being watched most by the target audience.

To compare the efficiency of that plan, the TV Blueprint campaign was run along with a similar traditional media campaign.

The results delivered a 33 percent more efficient target household CPM and reached 27% more target households. It also expanded the media plan from 20 to 28 networks.

A dedicated iChannel to promote the automotive company’s new vehicle model and sponsorship of a college sporting event also delivered more than 16 million household media impressions and 2,578 total truck brochure requests. Average time per visit was about three minutes and four seconds.