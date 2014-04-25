The Cable Show 2014: ATEME Upgrades Titan Live

In the run-up to The Cable Show, advanced video compression technology provider ATEME has announced that it will be showing improvements to a number of its products, including its carrier-grade video processing solution Titan Live.

The company will also be demoing the use of Titan in the launch of the world's first dedicated 4K channel in South Korea.

In addition it will be highlighting the integration of its Kyrion encoders and decoders into advanced video network management software and showing off LiveSphere, a turn-key video broadcast solution for live entertainment, sporting events and television shows.