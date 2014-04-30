The Cable Show 2014: Arris CEO: OTT Boxes Pose Threat & Opportunity

Los Angeles – The emergence of the Apple TV device, Google Chormecast, Roku platform and the new Amazon Fire TV represent both threats and opportunities to Arris’s set-top box unit, Bob Stanzione, Arris’s president and CEO, said here Wednesday during The Cable Show’s general opening session.

Although these retail devices are capable of streaming video and accessing authenticated TV Everywhere apps with the potential to do much more, “We view those devices as additive to our business,” Stanzione said, because they are typically streaming traffic over cable networks.

Arris became a major set-top box player last April when it completed its acquisition of Motorola Home from Google. But Stanzione pointed out other key parts of the vendor’s business, including video encoding and broadband access gear, are poised to benefit because video streaming is also causing operators to add capacity to their networks and drive toward speeds in the neighborhood of 1 Gigabit per second.

