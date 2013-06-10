Cable Show 2013: TiVo Launches Mobile Companion App for MSOs

Complete Coverage: Cable Show 2013

TiVo has launched a mobile and second screen companion app system for cable operators, a move that will allow operators to offer TiVo's second screen experience even in homes that don't have TiVo devices.

As part of the launch at the Cable Show 2013 on June 10th, TiVo also announced that Atlantic Broadband, who recently signed with TiVo, will be the first U.S. cable operator to offer the mobile companion app to its subscribers.

Atlantic Broadband is expected to launch their TiVo solution in the fall of 2013. That deployment will include the TiVo mobile applications in addition to TiVo's complete STB solution for multi-room DVR and HD-set-top boxes.

In a statement, Thomas Elam, VP and general manager of TiVo's service provider business, explained that the launch is a "key part of our strategy to provide great media experiences on all screens" that promotes "customer retention -- especially for users who may not yet have a TiVo set-top box -- and provides our partners a competitive advantage in the TV Everywhere game."

The mobile apps "powered by TiVo" for operators provide subs with an easy-to-use interface to find programming and the ability to see what's coming up next through the TiVo Live Guide or browse and search for TV programming and movies.

Those features will work for homes who have TiVo devices and those who don't.

When paired with a TiVo Stream and an iOS device, users can stream content within the home network and load recordings to take on the road.