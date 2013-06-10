Cable Show 2013: Technology Making Off-Season Most Important for TV Series

CompleteCoverage: Cable Show 2013

Washington - With so many technologies now available to

watch past seasons of a show, talk about a show and supplement a show with

second-screen content, the off-season is becoming the most important for

growing and engaging TV audiences, panelists said at "Content Creation: The

Networks' Perspective" moderated by Variety's Cynthia Littleton during

Monday's General Session.

"We all realize the consumer has taken control and they're

not giving it back," said Anne Sweeney, cochairman of Disney Media Networks and

president, Disney/ABC Television Group. "Pretty Little Liars on ABC

Family never goes off the air because the Twitterverse and our viewers are one

and the same."

Josh Sapan, president and CEO of AMC Networks, agreed that

the time between seasons is now more important and interesting than ever for

keeping fans of shows like The Walking Dead engaged, and often leads to

increased viewership for its next premiere episode.

"That is a rich opportunity to expand the fan base, expand

the audience," Sapan said. "The interesting consequence is it creates a

particular invitation for stories that go on because people really like their

favorites and don't want to give them up. Technology now influences nature of

the content. I think happily it has made it better, richer."

As a premium network, Showtime is not focused on how many

viewers watch a linear premiere, with as much as 60%-80% of a series' audience

watching outside of that time. So the addition of its TV Everywhere app,

Showtime Anytime, was just an extension of that philosophy.

"Any way to take that on demand platform and provide

different access to it, we think just helps the service," Showtime Networks

chairman and CEO Matt Blank said.

Sweeney said TV Everywhere apps and SVOD services "can

peacefully coexist" with linear TV, but "it's all about a windowing strategy."

She advocated especially for advertising-supported VOD, where commercial

fast-forwarding can be disabled, making it a "very positive thing for economics

of cable."

Of course, VOD adoption has been slow because of issues

around awareness and poor user interface, something Sapan believes will get better

in the coming years as cable takes a page from the usability books of SVOD

services like Netflix and Hulu.

"As cable VOD gets better and better and DVR capability goes

the way it goes, some tricks like recommendation algorithms [that SVOD does well],

cable TV will start to do a lot of that. That's a happy thing because it keeps

it all in the system," he said. "The [operators] we speak to are very aware of what's

going on. They have aggressive plans."

Blank agreed that SVOD is a friend to the industry in that

it is a revenue source for programmers, and that despite the increased

competition, Showtime has never had better performance. And he bristled at the

notion that cable TV has ceded its disruptive status to services like Netflix

and Aereo.

"We're still the disruptors," Blank said. "The thing that

drives me crazy right now is the media's favorite companies are companies with

no revenue and no earnings," he added, to cheers of applause from the audience.

Ultimately, all this technology disruption gets people talking

so that during the year the audience for series is getting bigger and the

appetite is increasing, Sapan said.

"We're not just creating a viewing experience,

we're creating an experience for all of this chatter around the shows that in

the subscription business is very important," Blank said. "It brings more

people under the tent. Ultimately that's what we want to do. If that tent has

to change going forward, we're pretty good at doing that."