Cable Show 2013: Sigma Systems Targets New Services

Complete Coverage: Cable Show 2013

As operators continue to see subscriber losses from some of their video products, Sigma Systems is offering a number of technologies that it believes will help operators launch new revenue-generating services in a faster, less costly manner.

Particularly promising new services include home automation and home security for the residential market and cloud applications for the small and medium business (SMB) markets, the company noted in a release issued at the start of the Cable Show 2013 in Washington, D.C.

"Communication service providers (CSPs), and in particular cable operators, have an immediate opportunity to enhance their service bundles for both the growing consumer and SMB markets as demand for traditional pay-TV and voice services slows," said Rick Mallon, vice president of marketing and product management at Sigma Systems, in a statement. "To balance the loss, operators must take advantage of new value-add applications and services that enable them to capture and retain these valuable subscribers. They now have the opportunity to become the single, trusted source for the growing number of applications these customers need."

A few promising ways to differentiate themselves, Sigma believes, are in the areas of home automation, home security and eHealth. In 2011, GSMA estimated the global market for home automation, home energy management and smart meters was more than $8 billion in 2010, and that it would leap to $44 billion by 2016.

In the business sector, Sigma noted that IT spending by small and medium-sized businesses would hit $149 billion in 2013, and SMB Nation estimates that these enterprises will invest $3.2 billion in Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offerings this year.

To help tap into that market, Sigma has launched its Cloud ServiceBroker, which is designed to help service providers quickly deliver cloud applications as part of their service bundles.

Latin America-based Columbus Communications and Tiscali, an Italian telecommunications provider, have announced plans to deploy Sigma Cloud ServiceBroker in 2013.