Cable Show 2013: Showrunners Praise Advantages of Working inCable

Complete Coverage: Cable Show 2013

Washington -- Television has long since grown out of its

second-tier status to film, and nowadays it's hard to find a feature actor or

producer who doesn't want to work in TV, especially cable, said the showrunners at

the "Content Creation: The Producers' Perspective" panel at Wednesday's general

session at the Cable Show.

"It's where the most buzzworthy work is simply because

they're so hungry to get viewers, they're taking more risks," said Marc Cherry,

creator and executive producer of Desperate Housewives

and Devious Maids, his first cable

project. "The safest thing you can do is take risks."

Not only does the shorter episode order of cable series

offer a better lifestyle for producers, but it often improves story when you're

not stretching each season to 22 or 24 episodes, panelists said in the session

moderated by Entertainment Weekly's

Lynette Rice.

"You get to do deeper, more sophisticated, complicated work

on cable because you have more time," Cherry said. "On Devious Maids, we had every episode plotted out before we started.

On Desperate Housewives we never had

that. The potential for the work being better is there."

And while guidelines for violence and nudity are looser on

cable than broadcast, showrunners said its not a carte blanche.

"There are just different standards. There are some rules we

have to adhere by, certain things we can't do," said Mark Johnson, executive

producer of Breaking Bad and Rectify. "Thematically, we've been given

total liberty. It comes down to language, nudity and some violence."

With more creative freedom also comes the often smaller

budgets for cable compared to broadcast series, though the showrunners said that

the benefit of more time on cable also allows for more planning to control

costs.

"We're not going to not do things, you just have to find

ways to do things that don't cost so much money," said Joe Wesiberg, creator,

executive producer and showrunner of The

Americans.

But as cable gains prestige, it's not just the production

values that are rivaling those of broadcast, but ratings. Now that a cable

series like The Walking Dead

routinely beats all entertainment programs on broadcast in the key advertising

demo, the panelists said there is more pressure for their shows to perform.

"How many people can watch television all night long every

night? There are just too many good shows," Weisberg said. "I worry about it a

lot."

The good news is that cable still offers more patience for

shows to build an audience, and lower thresholds for success.

"Numbers are always in the back of your mind, but the beauty

of cable is you don't need those huge numbers to be a success," Johnson said. "As long as you have good characters in interesting situations, you will have

an audience."