Cable Show 2013: Ruckus Launches ZoneFlex 7781CM

As operators look to expand their Wi-Fi offerings, Ruckas Wireless has added to its SmartCell architecture product portfolio with the launch of the Ruckus ZoneFlex 7781CM outdoor access point.

The company is billing the product as the industry's first 3x3:3 DOCSIS-compatible, 802.11n smart Wi-Fi access point with BeamFlex adaptive antenna technology.

The launch comes at a time when more MSOs are expanding their Wi-Fi operations, with U.S. MSOs having deployed more than 120,000 Wi-Fi hotspots, according to the National Cable & Telecommunications Association.

"It's crucial for MSOs to take full advantage of the opportunity Wi-Fi represents for them," said Rob Mustarde, VP of worldwide marketing at the company in a statement. "The ZoneFlex 7781CM enables them to better retain existing customers, and even gain new ones by providing Wi-Fi not just in their customers' homes, but in a wide variety of locations throughout the MSOs' service area. We continue to provide key ingredients to help both carriers and MSOs grow their business with the best recipe for success."

The Ruckus ZoneFlex 7781CM supports the DOCSIS 3.0, EuroDOCSIS 3.0, and JCTEA STD-005 (Japan) specifications.

The company also notes that it can increase subscriber gain by as much as 6 dB and interference mitigation by as much as 15 dB, both of which are important in high-density deployments.

The Ruckus ZoneFlex 7781CM outdoor Smart Wi-Fi access point is priced at $4,999 and is available immediately.