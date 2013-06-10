Cable Show 2013: Hitron Unveils New Networking Products

Complete Coverage: Cable Show 2013

Hitron Technologies Americas has launched a number of new home networking products using Entropic silicon. The new products are designed to provide a high-speed networking backbone for whole-home data coverage.

The new products are Hitron's CGNM, a DOCSIS 3.0-certified data gateway, HT-EM, a Multimedia over Coax Alliance (MoCA)-to-Ethernet adapter, and the HT-EMN, a MoCA-to-WiFi (802.11n 3x3 2.4GHz) extender.

All of them, which will be demoed during the Cable Show 2013 between June 10 and 13 in Washington, D.C., use Entropic's MoCA 2.0 solution. The companies are billing the products as the industry's first MoCA 2.0 gateway-to-adapter demonstration from a single vendor.

Hitron's new CGNM DOCSIS 3.0-powered device is capable of 1 Gigabit-per-second (Gbps) downstream speeds.

"We are steadfast in our mission to lead the market in data gateways and home networking solutions. To accomplish these goals, we sought-out the highest performing and most mature MoCA technology in the market," said Todd Babic, chief sales and marketing officer, Hitron Technologies Americas, in a statement. "Entropic's MoCA 2.0 system offers the industry's highest performing coax home networking product in the smallest form factor and was the ideal solution for our CGNM., HT-EM and HT-EMN."

The new products tap into an effort by operators to deliver all-IP services to a gateway in the home and then distribute those services over wired (MoCA) and wireless home networks. To best deliver these services, MSOs are deploying high-speed DOCSIS gateways, which in turn require a high-speed, highly-reliable MoCA backbone, the companies noted.

"The market for MoCA 2.0 is now," added Al Servati, vice president of marketing of connectivity products at Entropic, in a statement. "Hitron's leading high-performance gateways deliver unprecedented bandwidth to the home and require a stable and established MoCA 2.0 backbone solution for whole-home content distribution."