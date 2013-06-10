Cable Show 2013: GLDS Adds Deployments With BCI and Click!

Complete Coverage: Cable Show 2013

Great Lakes Data Systems (GLDS) has announced that two new broadband service providers, Click! Network and BCI Broadband, are using its subscriber management, billing provisioning and workforce management products.

The deployments mean that GLDS tools are now used by more 400 operators in 44 countries worldwide, GLDS reports.

Click! Network, which is one of the largest municipally owned networks in the U.S., moved to GLDS earlier this year. It serves more than 20,000 subscribers in the greater Tacoma, Wash. area.

In a statement, Tenzin Gyaltsen, general manager, Click! Network noted that they had selected GLDS after extensive research. "GLDS offered the most complete solution available for the money," he said.

He also praised GLDS' "ability to analyze a fairly complex project and provide solutions that not only met our growing needs, but meet them cost-effectively."

BCI Broadband recently completed the acquisition of Allegiance Communications, an existing GLDS customer, and subsequently expanded the relationship with a new multi-year agreement.

Both Click! and BCI Broadband are using the GLDS WinCable subscriber management and billing system, its SuperController provisioning platform, its WinForce tech mobile workforce management platform and several other solutions.