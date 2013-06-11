Cable Show 2013: Epix Survey -- TV Everywhere Boosts Value of Pay TV Subscription

Complete Coverage: Cable Show 2013

U.S. pay TV customers who view TV programming on multiple devices have a much better opinion of the value of the service than subs who only view the content on TV sets, according to a new survey commissioned by premium TV network Epix.

The survey, which was conducted by global consumer research firm Hub Entertainment, found that among subscribers who view content only on a TV, only 48% believe that they are getting an "excellent/good" value from their pay TV subscription.

In contrast, among pay TV subscribers who view content on a TV plus three additional devices, 71% feel pay TV is an "excellent/good" value, and that percentage increases to 88% among pay TV subscribers viewing on TV and four other devices.

"The results of this study illustrate the high value consumers are placing on multiplatform viewing and underscores the importance of delivering superior content along with the ability to make it available to consumers at their convenience on any platform," said Nora Ryan, chief of staff for Epix, in a statement. "As the entertainment viewing experience evolves, consumers are making new choices about how they want to consume content and forming new habits that include the desire to watch movies and TV shows anytime, anywhere and on multiple platforms. Flexibility is really important in the delivery and packaging of programming services and those distributors who recognize this will be able to increase the satisfaction levels of their customers."

The findings also indicate that multiplatform viewing enhances the value that subscribers attribute to Epix. It found that Epix subscribers' satisfaction increases by over 50% among multiple platform and device viewers compared with those who watch only on TV.

While 62% of Epix subscribers watching only on television are satisfied with the service, 80% of Epix subscribers who view the network via two or three devices are satisfied. About 94% of subscribers who access the network's content on four or more devices were satisfied with the subscription.

The study was conducted online in March 2013 by Hub Entertainment Research, which surveyed 1,936 TV viewers ages 16-64 nationwide who have broadband access at home.