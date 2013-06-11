Cable Show 2013: Comcast Offers Sneak Peek of 'X2' Video Platform
Washington -- Comcast chairman and CEO Brian Roberts presented
the MSO's "future of television," and its name is X2.
Offering a sneak peek of the MSO's new cloud-based interface
for set-tops, tablets, smartphones and other connected devices, Roberts showed
off a system that teems with recommendation and personalization features as
well as a voice-based search capability that will be baked into a new remote
control.
The new interface is a revamped version of the currently
deployed X1 platform. X2, Roberts said, will be deployed sometime this fall.
The new UI features a new, customizable home
screen/dashboard "to get to anything that matters to you" quickly.
The example that Roberts demonstrated here on stage showed separate views that
included TV listings, kids content, movies, sports, and recommended content. The
guide is also integrated with software from Zeebox, a Comcast-backed company
that correlates Twitter and other social networking data to tell viewers
discover what shows are hot or trending.
