Cable Show 2013: Comcast Offers Sneak Peek of 'X2' Video Platform

CompleteCoverage: Cable Show 2013

Washington -- Comcast chairman and CEO Brian Roberts presented

the MSO's "future of television," and its name is X2.

Offering a sneak peek of the MSO's new cloud-based interface

for set-tops, tablets, smartphones and other connected devices, Roberts showed

off a system that teems with recommendation and personalization features as

well as a voice-based search capability that will be baked into a new remote

control.

The new interface is a revamped version of the currently

deployed X1 platform. X2, Roberts said, will be deployed sometime this fall.

The new UI features a new, customizable home

screen/dashboard "to get to anything that matters to you" quickly.

The example that Roberts demonstrated here on stage showed separate views that

included TV listings, kids content, movies, sports, and recommended content. The

guide is also integrated with software from Zeebox, a Comcast-backed company

that correlates Twitter and other social networking data to tell viewers

discover what shows are hot or trending.

