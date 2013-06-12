Cable Show 2013: Bright House, NeuLion Partner on High School Sports Net
Bright House Networks has inked a multi-year
deal with NeuLion to use the NeuLion TV Everywhere Platform to deliver a high
school sports network to multiple devices, including PCs, smartphones and
tablets, for its subscribers.
The Bright House
Sports Network will launch in August on www.baynews9.com
The NeuLion player
will offer subscribers HD quality video and allow viewers to pause, rewind,
re-watch a game and see instant highlights.
"We are looking
forward to giving our subscribers incredible, interactive high school sports
experiences," said Elliot Wiser, corporate VP of local programming at Bright
House Networks in a statement. "High school students have always been early
adopters of new technology and working with NeuLion gives us the opportunity to
play off of that as we provide athletes and parents an all new way to
experience the game anytime, anywhere."
