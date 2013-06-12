Cable Show 2013: Bright House, NeuLion Partner on High School Sports Net

Complete Coverage: Cable Show 2013

Bright House Networks has inked a multi-year

deal with NeuLion to use the NeuLion TV Everywhere Platform to deliver a high

school sports network to multiple devices, including PCs, smartphones and

tablets, for its subscribers.

The Bright House

Sports Network will launch in August on www.baynews9.com

The NeuLion player

will offer subscribers HD quality video and allow viewers to pause, rewind,

re-watch a game and see instant highlights.

"We are looking

forward to giving our subscribers incredible, interactive high school sports

experiences," said Elliot Wiser, corporate VP of local programming at Bright

House Networks in a statement. "High school students have always been early

adopters of new technology and working with NeuLion gives us the opportunity to

play off of that as we provide athletes and parents an all new way to

experience the game anytime, anywhere."