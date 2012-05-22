Cable Show 2012: Smit: Industry Is Ready for Competition

Complete Coverage: Cable Show 2012



Boston – Comcast Cable CEO Neil Smit said that despite rapid changes in technology and the overall business, the industry is poised to meet any competitive threat head on.

Speaking at the Cable Telecommunications Association for Marketing (CTAM) Cable Executive Management at Harvard Business School luncheon at The Cable Show here, Smit said that cable's entrepreneurial history has helped it thrive and survive a number of competitive threats over the years, including satellite, telephone companies and over-the-top Internet content providers.

With products like high-speed data, TV Everywhere iPad apps and more, the industry has continually pushed back the competition by responding better and faster to consumer needs.

