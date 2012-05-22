Cable Show 2012: SeaChange and Civolution Partner on PVOD Solution

Complete Coverage: Cable Show 2012

SeaChange International and Civolution have announced that they have created a joint solution that allows cable operators to offer premium VOD content to their subscribers. The product, which would allow operators to offer transactional movies in an early release window, is currently being deployed by a large unidentified North American cable operator.

For the joint solution, SeaChange integrated Civolution's newest NexGuard watermark pre-processor and smart-embedder software into its video software platform. That will allow operators to meet the Hollywood studio's requirement that they implement transactional watermarking protection if they want to offer movies in the early-release window.

"Cable operators can now protect their content in ways they haven't been able to before," argued SeaChange CTO Steven Davi in a statement. "With SeaChange's software, cable operators have the flexibility to add their choice of content processing vendor."

Davi also described the product as "a major breakthrough in getting consumers the content they want sooner, which will generate new revenues and create customer loyalty."

Jean-Michel Masson, senior VP of watermarking operations at Civolution added in a statement that the joint solution "transparently integrates into the VOD workflows already in place by cable operators" and that it "meets Hollywood studio requirements for PVOD offerings."