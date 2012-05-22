Cable Show 2012: Motorola Envisions 'Whole-World DVR'

Complete Coverage: Cable Show 2012

Boston - Motorola Mobility is assembling a solution that would let operators offer "DVR everywhere" services -- to deliver recorded shows to TV, tablets, PCs and other devices inside or outside the home -- while preserving content rights and enabling new forms of ad insertion.

"We are seeing more and more content providers interested in this solution," said Bob Scheffler, senior director of solutions architecture for Motorola Mobility, who dubbed it "whole-world DVR."

The solution combines elements of network DVR with "TV Everywhere" services, Scheffler explained. Policy controls would let TV programmers set explicit rights for how content may be accessed, including on which devices it may be viewed and whether that's inside or outside the home.

By the end of the year, an MSO customer of Motorola Mobility will launch a trial of a basic network DVR, akin to the DVR Plus service Cablevision Systems offers. (Scheffler declined to identify the customer.)

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel News.