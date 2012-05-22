Cable Show 2012: Azuki Partners With Arris

Complete Coverage: Cable Show 2012

Azuki Systems and the Arris Group have announced that they are collaborating on a pre-integrated video solution that they believe will speed up and reduce the costs of deploying multiscreen video services to multichannel subscribers.

As part of the alliance, the two companies have fully integrated the Azuki Media Platform to deliver managed over-the-top (OTT) video to any screen and the Arris ConvergeMedia Management Suite (CMM) software, which enables operators to managed on-demand content, assets, billing and workflow.

The single TV Everywhere solution also allows operators to monetize assets with the Arris SkyVision advertising platform.

"The rapid proliferation of multiscreen devices represents a huge opportunity for service providers -- but multiscreen implementations must be simple, cost-effective and fast-to-deploy," argued Neerav Shah, VP of the Advertising Solutions Group at Arris. "This collaboration between Azuki and Arris delivers all of that, and more. Azuki's approach to TV Everywhere and its connector-based architecture augments the power of our ConvergeMedia Management Suite to reach multiscreen devices over any network, anywhere."

Other key features of the integrated solution include: ability to easy leverage their existing back-office infrastructure, including metadata, account information, content files, and VOD assets, for multiscreen services; screen-shifting between all devices; dynamic ad-insertion across all devices; simplified and automated multiscreen workflows; and the ability to monetize the multiscreen solution by leveraging existing media sales infrastructure and operations.

"Until now, deploying a turnkey, integrated multi-screen video offering was complex, time consuming and very expensive," added John Clancy, president and CEO of Azuki Systems. "By collaborating with a widely regarded leader like Arris to deliver this integrated solution, we've empowered service providers to quickly, easily and cost-effectively deploy multi-screen TV Everywhere and fully monetize this opportunity beyond limited authentication services."

The news was one of several new partnerships announced by Azuki in the run-up to the Cable Show. Earlier, Azuki announced it was working with D-Link on a solution to help cable operators to deliver OTT content to consumers through their TV sets and multi-screens and Rovi announced that it is working with Azuki to demonstrate video service possibilities for Rovi's TotalGuide xD product.

Azuki also added new features to its Azuki Media Platform for ad insertion, analytics, bandwidth management and entitlement enforcement.