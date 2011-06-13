The Cable Show 2011: TiVo Opens Up Two New Boxes For Cable

Click here for more Cable Show 2011 coverage.

TiVo -- working overtime to win business from cable operators -- will offer MSOs two new set-top options including its first quad-tuner DVR and has enhanced its iPad app to integrate with cable video services.

TiVo Premiere Q is the company's first quad-tuner gateway set-top box, a higher-end option than its flagship Premiere dual-tuner DVR. In addition, TiVo is rolling out Preview, its first non-DVR HD set-top box.

RCN will be the first U.S. cable operator to offer subscribers the Premiere Q and Preview, in addition to its current TiVo Premiere offering, later this year. Suddenlink Communications, which also has an agreement to offer Premiere DVRs to subs, expects to offer the new boxes at some point.

"TiVo's solution for cable has stood apart in delivering the only offering that fully integrates the operator's linear and VOD content with broadband content and application choices," David Sandford, vice president and general manager of TiVo's service provider business, said in a statement.



