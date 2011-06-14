The Cable Show 2011: ThePlatform Tags Alcatel-Lucent For Multiscreen Play

Click here for complete Cable Show 2011 coverage

Comcast's ThePlatform online-video management unit now wants a seat in front of the living room TV.

ThePlatform has hooked up with networking systems vendor Alcatel-Lucent to pitch pay-TV providers on a jointly developed solution for distributing video over Internet protocol to a range of devices, including TVs, PCs, tablets and mobile phones.

The companies said their combined solution provides video management capabilities with optimized video distribution through a content delivery network (CDN) deployed by the service provider.

The idea is to bring the reliability and security of traditional TV services to a broad range of devices. The solution also is positioned as providing a holistic video-delivery system that encompasses multiple screens -- including TVs.

Click here to read the full story on Multichannel News.