The Cable Show 2011: Suddenlink to Expand Genband Deployments

Following the acquisition of NPG Cable, Suddenlink Communications has decided to migrate the NPG operations to Genband's S3 Session Border Controller and A2 Converged Application Server.

The move will provide Suddenlink with an end-to-end commercial and residential SIP Services platform including both end-user web portal and voicemail functionality. Suddenlink already utilizes Genband C20 Converged Softswitch to deliver IP voice and multimedia content to Suddenlink subscribers.

"Having worked closely with Genband to support our rapid customer growth and deploy geographic redundancy capabilities throughout our network last year, we turned to them again to help us seamlessly integrate the NPG Cable infrastructure from a commercial and residential SIP services standpoint," noted Tim Thompson, VP of telephony at Suddenlink in a statement. "Genband's A2 and S3 solutions enable us to migrate the NPG business customers to SIP-based lines while providing seamless SIP interworking across our network."