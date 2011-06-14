The Cable Show 2011: SCTE Plans 2012 Tuck Executive Leadership Program

Click here for complete Cable Show 2011 coverage

In the wake of the success of its first executive training programming this spring, the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and Tuck Executive Education at Dartmouth College have announced that the second annual SCTE - Tuck Executive Leadership program will be held between April 30 to May 5 of 2012.

"From the very positive feedback we've received since our first SCTE - Tuck class was completed, it's clear that we've only scratched the surface of the potential value of this program to the industry," noted Mark Dzuban, president and CEO of SCTE in statement. "In the year ahead, we will be working with Tuck and the industry to continue to refine the curriculum for 2012, with the goal of identifying subject matter that can increase the value to students, cable system operators, vendors and programmers."

The 2012 SCTE - Tuck Executive Leadership session is designed to give rising and established executives the communication, leadership and business skills that are needed to attain technical and business leadership in an increasingly competitive market.

Highlights of the first SCTE - Tuck class included: rigorous interactive sessions; analysis from industry experts; and case studies such as The New York Times, Groupon, Webvan and others. Classes also featured exercises that often paired vendors and operator technologists.

Glenn Britt, chairman, president and CEO of Time Warner Cable, and Mike LaJoie, EVP and CTO of Time Warner Cable were among the guest presenters at the inaugural 2011 training program.

In a follow-up survey, attendees gave the program a 4.98 rating out of a possible 5, the SCTE noted in release announcing the upcoming 2012 program.