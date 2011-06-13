The Cable Show 2011: Portugal's ZON TVCabo Selects NeuLion

The largest pay TV operator in Portugal, ZON TVCabo, has inked a multi-year agreement with NeuLion, Inc., which will provide the operator with a turnkey "TV Everywhere" service of live channels and on demand content delivered through various platforms.

ZON TV Cablo is the main multichannel TV operator in Portugal, serving over 1.6 million subscribers, with both cable and satellite distribution. The launch will allow the operator to deliver for the first time, live and on-demand content on multiple consumer devices.

"Following the launch of IRIS, our prize-winning new TV interface, the logical next step is to embrace a multi-platform OTT delivery strategy," explained Nuno Sanches, director, television products at ZON in a statement.

He added that "NeuLion will help us drive penetration into new segments" and that the partnership with NeuLion would help them maintain their leadership position in the market.