The Cable Show 2011: Imagine Communications Launches ICE

Imagine Communications will be demonstrating the capabilities of its new video processing platform, the ICE Streaming System, at this week's cable show that is designed to handle multiplatform TV Everywhere-type services. The product is currently in beta testing with several North American service providers.

The ICE Streaming System is based on Imagine's ICE Video Platform, which serves live streams to over half of all U.S. digital cable subscribers. Capable of handling a wide variety of codecs, rates and resolutions, the high-density solution supports up to 1000 stream-aligned multi-profile transcodes from a single carrier-class blade system platform.

"TV Anywhere is without question the application getting attention and an important growth market for Imagine," said Imagine's CEO Richard Stanfield. "We're excited to bring this uniquely flexible, scalable and powerful new platform to market at the perfect time for our service provider customers to respond to the large and growing subscriber demand."

By leveraging the ICE Video Platform architecture, company executives also argue that the ICE Streaming System combines leading picture quality and unlimited scalability with full support for integrated fragmentation, encryption and HTTP streaming.

"The ICE Streaming System allows our customers to offer a virtually unlimited number streams with the best picture quality and bandwidth efficiency," added Imagine's VP of product marketing Chris Gordon in a statement. "The ICE Streaming System is yet another application to run on our carrier-class Blade System, enabling our customers to deploy multi-screen services on the same high availability platforms they've come to trust for industry-leading HD and SD broadcast transcoding."