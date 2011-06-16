The Cable Show 2011: Comcast's Roberts Pulls Out 'Xcalibur' TV, Gigabit DOCSIS

Click here for complete Cable Show 2011 coverage

Chicago - As promised, Comcast chairman and CEO Brian Roberts provided a look at the operator's Web-connected and personalized ‘Xcalibur' TV guide -- which is still in a testing phase -- and also rolled a video showing a cable modem downloading videos at more than 1 Gigabit per second over the MSO's Chicago coaxial plant.

One of the highlights of the Tru2way-based Xcalibur guide as shown by Roberts was its integration with Facebook. The feature shows "friend trends," which tracks the shows your friends have "liked"; you can then click on the show title to go right to the show.

"The guide becomes what your friends tell you to watch, not what the alphabet soup tells you to watch," Roberts said.

