The Cable Show 2011: Comcast Skypes Up HDTVs

Comcast will test out high-definition video calling on the TV in partnership with Internet-telephony firm Skype, touting the service as a compelling "immersive" application.

With the service, Comcast customers will be able to make and receive Skype video calls from their television to any other Skype user -- on TVs, PCs, compatible smartphones or tablets -- as well as send instant messages while watching TV at the same time.

Comcast said customer trials for the Skype service will begin in the next few months. The company did not announce expected pricing or commercial availability; it said further product details will be made available later this year.

