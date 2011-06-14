The Cable Show 2011: Azuki Powers HBO GO Mobile App

Click here for complete Cable Show 2011 coverage

HBO is using the Azuki Wireless Platform from Azuki Systems to manage and unify end-to-end workflow for preparing, protecting, and packaging HBO GO content to iPhones, iPads, and select Android smartphone mobile devices.

John Clancy, president and CEO of Azuki Systems noted in an interview that their work with HBO highlighted the company's rapid growth since Azuki was founded in 2008 and that he expects more to come as consumers increasingly look for more content on more devices and programmers look for ways to securely and efficiently delivery content to more devices.

"The fact that more than 1 million downloaded the HBO Go app in the first week proves that there is demand for that kind of content on mobile devices," Clancy notes.

The HBO business "was hotly contested," he adds, with Azuki's experience in multiplatform delivery, its flexible technology and their ability "to take one feed out of HBO's content management system and prepare it, wrap it, protect it and delivery it to any device" playing a key role in their selection.

Although Auzuki has a number of other major customers, competitive pressures have made many of them reluctant to talk about their use of the technology. "As an independent, start-up company, it is always hard until you get a customer like HBO and you can talk about them publically," Clancy says. "That's where the rubber really meets the road."

Azuki has also developed a TV everywhere product, the Azuki Media Everywhere solution, that it will be actively pitching operators at this week's Cable Show.