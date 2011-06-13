The Cable Show 2011: Avail-TVN Floats Into 'TV Everywhere' Cloud

Click here for more Cable Show 2011 coverage.

Avail-TVN this summer expects to kick off trials of a "TV Everywhere" service designed to let programmers and their pay-TV affiliates deliver live TV and video-on-demand across a galaxy of different devices.

The company's AnyView managed multiscreen video service will deliver video in MPEG-4 format. The service will use the Apple-developed HTTP Live Streaming adaptive bit-rate protocol that detects a user's bandwidth and device capacity in real time to deliver encoded files at the appropriate data rate to connected consumer electronic devices.

"It's really taking that TV experience from video-on-demand and linear and bringing it to connected devices," Avail-TVN chief strategy officer Doug Sylvester said.

Avail-TVN is working with studios and programmers on rights for the AnyView service. "Over time we anticipate that it will, on the VOD side, look very much like the TV VOD offering -- with transactional, free-to-subscriber and subscription content," Sylvester said.

AnyView, as with other TV Everywhere initiatives, is aimed at countering "over-the-top" threats, by providing a service that extends TV viewing to connected devices for authenticated subscribers. Avail-TVN provides rights management controls with business rules that can be based on device attributes, content format, geolocation and subscriber tier of service.

