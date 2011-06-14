The Cable Show 2011: Amdocs Enhances Multi-Play Smart Pack

Click here for more Cable Show 2011 coverage



Customer service technology provider Amdocs will be demonstrating a number of enhancements to its customer care and billing solution, the Amdocs Multi-Play Smart Pack at this year's Cable Show that are designed to improve customer care and boost operational efficiencies for independent and mid-tier cable TV operators.

The improvements to its Smart Pack solution for video services, high-speed Internet and telephony product include adoption of the Amdocs Smart Agent Desktop, which provides customer service representatives (CSRs) with a better interface for handling customer issues and reduces the training time needed for service reps.

Other upgrades include a new tabbed ordering design that allows users to create and configure their own tabs based on specific order needs and processes; new order entry controls; and prospect entry, which allows operators to more easily follow up on with current and potential customers for upgrades and services.

"The enhanced Amdocs Multi-Play Smart Pack solution streamlines the ordering process for multiple lines of business and allows CSRs to efficiently handle all customer activity, from the call center to customer web-based self-care," noted Brian Shepherd, Amdocs group president and head of Broadband Cable and Satellite in a statement. "Smart Pack....gives multi-play service providers the foundation they need to create a superior customer experience and to tap into new revenue streams by easily adding new lines of business such as voice-over-IP or IPTV."