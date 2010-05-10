Cable Show 2010: Rovi to Pitch "Total Guide" to Cable

Cable Show 2010: Complete Coverage

Rovi Corp. will be showing its own

advances in the interactive program guide market at NCTA. The company

sells electronic program guides to TV-set makers like Vizio and Sony and

licenses set-top guides to operators like Comcast and Cox, which still

uses Rovi's Passport guide for Motorola set-tops. It will demonstrate a

new version of the Total Guide product it introduced at CES that is

tailored to multichannel operators.

Rovi's Total Guide for Service

Providers is aimed at maintaining the company's market share in its

pay-TV business as operators move to more advanced set-tops. Like Cox's

new Trio guide (see separate story), it provides integrated search of

linear, VOD and timeshifted content. It also makes heavy use of

program-related metadata, which Rovi pulls from both TV Guide and its

own data businesses for movies and music. A feature called Six Degrees

of Discovery provides a portal-like search feature to find favorite

actors or movies.

"We do it in a way that links all the stuff

together," says Rovi VP of Marketing David Jordan. "We will provide you

with a way to start from any one point, so you're not just

channel-surfing, but meta-[data] surfing."

While the new Rovi guide

still uses the traditional grid format for channel listings, it has

enhanced the format by placing promotional artwork next to individual

show listings. It will also make recommendations, based on both

algorithms tracking viewers' habits and reviews from Rovi editorial

staff.

Rovi has been developing the pay-TV version of Total Guide for

the past year and a half, and expects to roll it out with operators

next year.