Cable Show 2010: RCN To Take TiVo Premiere To New York City In June

Los Angeles - RCN plans to debut the

TiVo Premiere DVR in its New York City market in early June -- where

the operator competes primarily with Time Warner Cable -- following the

initial launch of the set-top last week in Washington, D.C.

The overbuilder is the first U.S. television operator to offer the

TiVo hardware. The Premiere DVR, which will be RCN's primary set-top

box offering, provides integrated search across digital cable,

video-on-demand and Internet content, and features a guide designed for

HD screens.

"We couldn't be happier with how quickly RCN brought this new

product to market and their eagerness to make it available in the

highly competitive New York City market in short order," TiVo president

and CEO Tom Rogers said in a statement.