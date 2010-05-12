Cable Show 2010: RCN To Take TiVo Premiere To New York City In June
More Cable Show 2010 coverage from Multichannel News and B&C.
Los Angeles - RCN plans to debut the
TiVo Premiere DVR in its New York City market in early June -- where
the operator competes primarily with Time Warner Cable -- following the
initial launch of the set-top last week in Washington, D.C.
The overbuilder is the first U.S. television operator to offer the
TiVo hardware. The Premiere DVR, which will be RCN's primary set-top
box offering, provides integrated search across digital cable,
video-on-demand and Internet content, and features a guide designed for
HD screens.
"We couldn't be happier with how quickly RCN brought this new
product to market and their eagerness to make it available in the
highly competitive New York City market in short order," TiVo president
and CEO Tom Rogers said in a statement.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.