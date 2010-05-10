Cable Show 2010: Cox Updates Program Guide

Cable Show 2010: Complete Coverage

After a multi-year development

effort, cable operator Cox Communications is ready to deploy a new

program guide designed to provide subscribers with seamless search

of

linear, on-demand and time-shifted programming, and the ability to

personalize the interface for individual viewers in a household.

The

Trio guide, developed in conjunction with U.K-based interactive TV

software supplier NDS and design firm Frog Design, will be formally

introduced and demonstrated at the NCTA convention in Los Angeles this

week. Cox plans to launch the new guide in at least two markets this

quarter and make it available in all its markets this year.

NDS says

it may also market Trio to other operators, though Cox holds the core

licenses to the technology and would share in any future sales.

Trio

will be offered by Cox as part of a new Advanced TV Plus package that

provides multi-room DVR functionality. The package uses high-end Cisco

8642 and 1642 Tru2way set-tops that connect over MoCA (Multimedia over

Coax Alliance) networking. Cox also plans to incorporate parts of Trio

into its Website and its upcoming wireless phone service, Technology

says Steve Necessary, Cox's VP of video product development and support.

"The

design elements will be clearly and consistently carried through to

other screens as well," he says.

Like other cable operators, Cox

found its navigation technology lagging behind in recent years as it

rapidly expanded its content offerings with more HDTV channels and VOD

titles. Consumer research indicated that customers weren't taking

advantage of the new options because they were simply too hard to find

with existing guides built on older set-top platforms.

"We certainly

realized our guides were, in fact, broken," says Lisa Pickelsimer, Cox's

executive director of video product management.

Cox couldn't find

what it was looking for in existing guides from traditional vendors like

Gemstar-TV Guide (now owned by Rovi). So, in the spring of 2008, it

contracted with NDS to create a completely new guide. Last year, it gave

NDS the additional task of adapting existing Cox interactive

applications, such as integrated telephony services and Mosaic video

channels, to cable's Tru2way software platform.

The sum of those

efforts has resulted in Trio, which provides channel listings in a

three-panel view below a small video window in the center, with a

channel list on the left, a program list in the center and a detailed

description of a selected program on the right. Traditional grid- and

theme-based views are also available.

In a demonstration to New York

media last month, the new guide quickly performed universal search,

using keyword, title or actor's name, and retrieved reams of related

content based on metadata from Tribune Media Services. Trio can be

customized to show different views and favorite channels for up to eight

individual viewers. The VOD storefront is also streamlined, with the

option of surfing movie titles visually by scrolling through poster art.

As

NDS VP of Interactive and Broadband Steve Tranter puts it: "We're using

this as much more of a visual guide."