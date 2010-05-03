Cable Show 2010: Concurrent Intros Multi-Screen Delivery

Cable Show 2010: Complete Coverage from B&C and Multichannel News

Following through with technology it privately demonstrated during last year's NCTA convention, video-on-demand supplier Concurrent announced that MediaHawk VX, a new software platform designed for multi-screen video delivery, is now available.

The VX system is built on Concurrent's existing VOD architecture, deployed by operators such as Time Warner and Bright House. It includes new features such as: integrated streaming and download delivery, including HTTP progressive download and dynamic bit-rate HTTP streaming; support for Web- and wireless-connected devices including Apple iPhone and iPad and the Adobe Flash and Microsoft Silverlight streaming technologies used by PCs and laptops; origin server, content delivery, and edge caching functionality; 3-D content support; and support for multiple hardware platforms.

Concurrent says its MediaHawk and MiniHawk video servers are the first hardware platforms to run the VX software, and that both older generation and new generation hardware can run the new VX system.

"As the number of video capable devices available to consumers has grown, it has become increasingly important for content rights owners to extend their service offerings to new devices in order to attract and maintain customers," said Concurrent chief marketing officer and SVP David King in a statement. "Concurrent's MediaHawk VX software enables our customers to increase video related revenue by tapping into new screens and new applications without the need to introduce new hardware into the network."

Concurrent will be demonstrating the new VX platform next week on the NCTA show floor in Los Angeles.