Cable Show 2010: Arris, Clearleap Team on VOD, Ad Delivery

Clearleap, a venture-backed Atlanta company formed in 2008 to help pay-TV operators ingest, transcode and manage content, has reached a deal with cable technology giant Arris to combine the two companies' technology for delivering both on-demand video and commercials.

Under the agreement, ARRIS has integrated its ConvergeMedia On Demand Content Management and Distribution system with Clearleap's Web-based content and workflow management software. The Web-based platform will also give Arris customers the ability to access program offerings from Clearleap's Content Marketplace, a self-serve platform designed to bring Web content into the VOD system.

The VOD advertising system combines the ARRIS ConvergeMedia system with Clearleap's ability to quickly ingest, manage and deploy a variety of advertising assets, ranging from video pre-rolls and interstitials to graphic overlays, and dynamically target local spot advertising in VOD programming. It is currently in trials with a mid-sized operator in the Midwest.

The joint solution is also being used in a programming application by a major MSO in Texas, where it is bringing programming into the VOD system within seconds of content ingest.

"Arris is an important and respected organization in the cable television ecosystem and we are excited to work in tandem with them to expand the services of VOD and advertising, from increased revenues to improved workflow to better consumer experiences," said Clearleap CEO Braxton Jarratt in a statement.

"Customers are demanding ever more video programming from their operators and Clearleap brings an innovative content management system and new Web-based programming service that enables new and fresh programming," added Arris VP and GM Joe Matarese. "Working with Clearleap offers our customers more choice and flexibility to address their subscribers' needs."