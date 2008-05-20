Cable Show ’08: NBCU Takes OpenTV Companywide

New Orleans -- One year after NBC Universal tapped OpenTV for the interactive elements of hit Heroes, the media giant decided to expand the relationship companywide.

According to OpenTV, which announced the deal at The Cable Show ’08 here, NBCU will use its OpenTV Participate platform for interactive-TV applications including Web, mobile and digital set-tops for its cable networks, as well as the NBC broadcast network.

That stable of networks includes USA Network, Sci Fi Channel, Bravo and Oxygen.

"OpenTV Participate allows us to differentiate our programming and make it more engaging and fun for our viewers across all devices,” said Jon Dakss, NBC Universal’s vice president of interactive-media-product development, in a release Tuesday.

