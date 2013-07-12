Cable Ops Raise Interconnection Concerns Over IP Trials

Cable operators continue to have concerns over the impact of

the transition of incumbent local exchange carriers to IP delivery on

interconnection.

In comments on various pilot program proposals -- AT&T's

geographic trial proposal in particular -- cable operators large and small were

unwilling to endorse them without more information.

In its comments, ACA made it clear that it was opposed to

the AT&T test in particular, and any others to the degree that they

compromised the "bedrock principle" that interconnection protections

apply "regardless of technology."

Given the LEC's market power, says ACA, that it must

continue to be able to rely on interconnection needs no testing and the FCC

should make it clear from the outset that interconnection mandates that apply

to traditional service will apply to IP delivery.

"In short, when dealing with these larger ILECs, cable

operators providing managed VoIP service are at a disadvantage in negotiating

reasonable and competitive rates and terms. ACA members already have

experienced problems when seeking IP interconnection with ILECs," said ACA

president Matt Polka. "Given this background, questions about the need for

the interconnection provisions of the Act to apply to VoIP service do not lend

themselves to trials."

The National Cable and Telecommunications Association said

it supported trials, at least in theory, but that it did not have enough

information on them. "At this stage of the proceeding, in the absence of

any proposal that includes details regarding a trial (such as where it is

taking place, precisely what will be tested, and how the test environment will

differ from the status quo), it is difficult for cable operators to offer much

input in response."

NCTA was not as definitive on the interconnection issue, but

definitely was raising a yellow flag. "Over many years, through the

process established pursuant to the 1996 Act, incumbents and competitors

generally have developed relatively stable arrangements governing the

interconnection of networks and the exchange of voice traffic. Any proposal

that would unduly jeopardize the stability of those arrangements -- from an

operational perspective or a financial perspective -- is likely to be cause for

concern."

NCTA said that cable ops and others affected by the LEC's

transition need to be able to review details of any proposals and have a seat

at the table at any process for developing or implementing any trials,

geographic or otherwise -- the FCC has also sought input on next-gen 911 and

the replacement of wireline with wireless services.

Obviously, cable operators could be at a

competitive disadvantage if LEC's did not have to offer them interconnection to

their new IP networks on reasonable rates and terms, as FCC rules require of

traditional voice service.