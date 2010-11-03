Cable Ops, Others Team On Online Safety Campaign
A group of networks, programmers, publishers and
computer companies has banded together for an online education
campaign in conjunction with the Ad Council.
The council, which puts together creative with
donated ad time and space, said Wednesday that a new Internet Safety
Coalition had been formed, and that the members would be incorporating the
"Beware What You Share" campaign materials into
their respective platforms, including online videos, banner ads, logos, social
media messaging and more.
Members include NCTA, AOL, AT&T, Comcast,
Google, Verizon, Microsoft, The New York Times Company, MTV, Yahoo!
and others. AT&T, Google, the Interactive Advertising Bureau, Microsoft and
the Wireless Foundation are funding the coalition.
"We know that targeted and consistent
communications programs have the power to change attitudes and behaviors
regarding a multitude of social issues," said Ad Council President Peggy
Conlon. "By providing a range of organizations with research-based
messages, this effort will encourage teens to be smart about what they
post, which will ultimately help keep our children safer."
The Ad Council says NCTA will use the Web
banners and videos on NCTA.com and the Cable in the Classroom site,
and "notify NCTA member companies and constituents about the
availability of the videos and coalition materials."
Online privacy was much in the news Wednesday with
the release of Facebook's explanation of the use of user IDs by
third parties and one top Republican legislator's vow that the privacy issuewould be "in the crosshairs" in the next Congress.
The Federal Trade Commission this month isexpected to release a report on how to protect privacy, particularly kids'privacy, in a digital age.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.