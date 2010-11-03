Cable Ops, Others Team On Online Safety Campaign

A group of networks, programmers, publishers and

computer companies has banded together for an online education

campaign in conjunction with the Ad Council.

The council, which puts together creative with

donated ad time and space, said Wednesday that a new Internet Safety

Coalition had been formed, and that the members would be incorporating the

"Beware What You Share" campaign materials into

their respective platforms, including online videos, banner ads, logos, social

media messaging and more.

Members include NCTA, AOL, AT&T, Comcast,

Google, Verizon, Microsoft, The New York Times Company, MTV, Yahoo!

and others. AT&T, Google, the Interactive Advertising Bureau, Microsoft and

the Wireless Foundation are funding the coalition.

"We know that targeted and consistent

communications programs have the power to change attitudes and behaviors

regarding a multitude of social issues," said Ad Council President Peggy

Conlon. "By providing a range of organizations with research-based

messages, this effort will encourage teens to be smart about what they

post, which will ultimately help keep our children safer."

The Ad Council says NCTA will use the Web

banners and videos on NCTA.com and the Cable in the Classroom site,

and "notify NCTA member companies and constituents about the

availability of the videos and coalition materials."

Online privacy was much in the news Wednesday with

the release of Facebook's explanation of the use of user IDs by

third parties and one top Republican legislator's vow that the privacy issuewould be "in the crosshairs" in the next Congress.

The Federal Trade Commission this month isexpected to release a report on how to protect privacy, particularly kids'privacy, in a digital age.